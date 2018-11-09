New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: after Wags’ catcher comments are we boycotting the Mets or not?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 19m
SLACKISH REACTION: Did you see that Wags spoke to some reporters and now everyone is in a tizzy over catcher? Hey, I wanted to ask all you boycotters now that it’s November….are we boycotting or not? Usually y’all have your minds made up by now. The Mets.
Tweets
-
David Fizdale Thursday: Kristaps Porzingis is only shooting and running, but not sprinting. "No, he ain't at that l… https://t.co/GBfq5FE72kBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Winter League Recap: Rosario Has Big Game for MLB All-Stars https://t.co/4aAAo31DCi #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Terry Rozier eventually be the answer to the Knicks' point-guard carousel? https://t.co/xjWowZsOFgBlogger / Podcaster
-
This so stupid and ridiculous... I'll take two to go please... ????Pizza On A Stick https://t.co/Mg3hWqCRIpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Morning News: Catching up https://t.co/uavXkBO316Blogger / Podcaster
-
PHOTO CONTEST! Submit your best photos from the 2018 Rumble Ponies season at NYSEG Stadium for our 2019 Season Tic… https://t.co/9FrzTeM6KlMinors
- More Mets Tweets