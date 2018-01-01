New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets expressing interest in free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal: Report
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 33m
The Mets reportedly have interest in signing free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal, who will turn 30 years old on Nov. 8, was worth 3.6 fWAR in 2018 (second among all catchers in baseball, behind only J.T. Realmuto's 4.8).
Tweets
-
David Fizdale Thursday: Kristaps Porzingis is only shooting and running, but not sprinting. "No, he ain't at that l… https://t.co/GBfq5FE72kBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Winter League Recap: Rosario Has Big Game for MLB All-Stars https://t.co/4aAAo31DCi #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Terry Rozier eventually be the answer to the Knicks' point-guard carousel? https://t.co/xjWowZsOFgBlogger / Podcaster
-
This so stupid and ridiculous... I'll take two to go please... ????Pizza On A Stick https://t.co/Mg3hWqCRIpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Morning News: Catching up https://t.co/uavXkBO316Blogger / Podcaster
-
PHOTO CONTEST! Submit your best photos from the 2018 Rumble Ponies season at NYSEG Stadium for our 2019 Season Tic… https://t.co/9FrzTeM6KlMinors
- More Mets Tweets