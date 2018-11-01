New York Mets

Mets 360
Dj-lemahieu

Gold Gloves, the keystone and D.J. LeMahieu

by: Matt Netter Mets 360 21m

The 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were issued this week. Among the list of 54 finalists (three at each position per league) and 19 winners (there was one tie) there was not one single Mets player…

Tweets