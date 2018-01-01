New York Mets

Winter League Recap: Rosario Has Big Game for MLB All-Stars

Japan All-Star SeriesSamurai Japan 7, MLB All-Stars 6SS Amed Rosario: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, KRosario got the party started in Japan early this morning with a deep blast to left cent

