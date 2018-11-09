New York Mets

What if Bill James is right and the players are replaceable? Let’s look at the 2015 All Star Game starters

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 30m

Bill James made some people sad with this comment he reportedly tweeted, since deleted, sourced here from Yahoo. “If the players all retired tomorrow, we would replace them, the game would go on; in three years it would make no difference whatsoever. The.

