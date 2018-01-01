New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

WATCH: Mets' Amed Rosario slugs monster homer in Japan All-Star Series

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 30m

In the second game of the Japan All-Star Series, a best-of-six series between the U.S. and Japan, Amed Rosario went 3-for-4 with a mammoth home run at Tokyo Dome.

Tweets