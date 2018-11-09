New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-11-02-at-7.59.45-am

Mets Bullpen Car Ornament

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Hey this doesn’t suck.  At least it doesn’t appear to suck although I suspect that it’s probably much smaller than you think it is. $12 at Fanatics…so there’s half a chance they ship it on December 27th. What if Bill James is right and the players are...

Tweets