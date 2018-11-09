New York Mets

North Jersey
D34d5fcc-5391-4d00-9a8a-f91f5a52cf3f-ap_18313386383942

Watch Mets' Ahmed Rosario crush home run in Japan Series

by: John Connolly, North Jersey Record North Jersey 7m

In the first two games of the Japan All-Star Series, the 22-year-old shortstop is 4-for-8 with three RBI and the one home run.

Tweets