New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jt-realmuto-1

Report: Mets Don’t Have Prospects to Land Realmuto

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 21m

For the second straight offseason, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto has been a hot topic of trade discussion. The New York Mets have a need at catcher and have already shown interest in free ag

Tweets