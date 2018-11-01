New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ricciardi Likely Head to the Oakland Athletics
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4m
Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that New York Mets front office member J.P. Ricciardi is likely going to join the Oakland Atheltics front office. The move is expected to happen before th
Tweets
-
We’re drawing away, we’re drawing away, how **** you must be, we’re drawing awayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Latest Post: Ricciardi Likely Headed to the Oakland Athletics https://t.co/rLqJq0VvtK #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) set 5 Guinness World Records in this video https://t.co/RN6afwKT91Blogger / Podcaster
-
"Van Wagenen does not view Wilmer Flores as particularly versatile, saying 'he’d be a predominantly first-base opti…How does Van Wagenen feel about the #Mets depth at catcher, pursuing free agents with qualifying offers and Wilmer… https://t.co/Xce99CYI8ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Kingsport Season Review: Championship Run Falls Short In Semifinals https://t.co/yn1O1qinKQ #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @tcopain: @kellyawallace The 2019 Chicago Cubs: we needed a challenge so we thought we'd try being the Mets of the Midwest.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets