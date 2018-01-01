New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kingsport Season Review: Championship Run Falls Short In Semifinals
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Minors 17m
The 2018 Kingsport Mets were the best team in the Mets system this season, and their lineup was loaded with potential stars.Mark Vientos, Shervyen Newton, Luis Santana, Ronny Mauricio, Jarred Ke
Tweets
-
Mets fans who don’t want one of the best players in baseball, who is just 26 years old, boggle the mind.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who wants big name players when you can have no-names and also-rans instead?@AmazinAvenue A real GM could spend that money better , the NY media is obsessed with THE BIG NAMEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Report: The Mets don't see Manny Machado as "the right player to spend big on" https://t.co/hzmjweQtEiTV / Radio Network
-
Counterpoint: Bad@AmazinAvenue GoodBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ricciardi leaving post as Mets' special assistant https://t.co/dmvZV72oJkTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets have their excuse for not signing Manny Machado lines up already. https://t.co/rAjlUZa2dFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets