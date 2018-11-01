New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Meet: Yehuda Schwartz
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Amazin' Prospects 11m
Hello fans of the Amazin’ Prospects, my name is Yehuda Schwartz. I currently am based out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada but was formerly based in the tri-state area. I am 16 years old and have been studying primarily chemistry and biology. I am also...
Tweets
-
Mets fans who don’t want one of the best players in baseball, who is just 26 years old, boggle the mind.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who wants big name players when you can have no-names and also-rans instead?@AmazinAvenue A real GM could spend that money better , the NY media is obsessed with THE BIG NAMEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Report: The Mets don't see Manny Machado as "the right player to spend big on" https://t.co/hzmjweQtEiTV / Radio Network
-
Counterpoint: Bad@AmazinAvenue GoodBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ricciardi leaving post as Mets' special assistant https://t.co/dmvZV72oJkTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets have their excuse for not signing Manny Machado lines up already. https://t.co/rAjlUZa2dFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets