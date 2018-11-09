New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Assistant TO the General Manager to leave Mets. Lol.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
Wow the Mets lost their Assistant General Manager Assistant TO the General Manager. Thank you for making me laugh Mets. Also, 4pm Friday news dump. Anyway, don’t worry about legacy knowledge departing. Look how smoothly the Trump White House runs with.
Tweets
-
Mets fans who don’t want one of the best players in baseball, who is just 26 years old, boggle the mind.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who wants big name players when you can have no-names and also-rans instead?@AmazinAvenue A real GM could spend that money better , the NY media is obsessed with THE BIG NAMEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Report: The Mets don't see Manny Machado as "the right player to spend big on" https://t.co/hzmjweQtEiTV / Radio Network
-
Counterpoint: Bad@AmazinAvenue GoodBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ricciardi leaving post as Mets' special assistant https://t.co/dmvZV72oJkTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets have their excuse for not signing Manny Machado lines up already. https://t.co/rAjlUZa2dFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets