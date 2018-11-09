New York Mets
Mets, Ricciardi mutually agree to part ways
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 38m
The New York Mets announced on Friday that the club and special assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately."The Mets are grateful for all J.P. has brought to the team over the last eight...
Tweets
Mets fans who don’t want one of the best players in baseball, who is just 26 years old, boggle the mind.Blogger / Podcaster
Who wants big name players when you can have no-names and also-rans instead?@AmazinAvenue A real GM could spend that money better , the NY media is obsessed with THE BIG NAMEBlogger / Podcaster
Report: The Mets don't see Manny Machado as "the right player to spend big on" https://t.co/hzmjweQtEiTV / Radio Network
Counterpoint: Bad@AmazinAvenue GoodBlogger / Podcaster
Ricciardi leaving post as Mets' special assistant https://t.co/dmvZV72oJkTV / Radio Network
The Mets have their excuse for not signing Manny Machado lines up already. https://t.co/rAjlUZa2dFBlogger / Podcaster
