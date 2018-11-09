New York Mets

Mets, Ricciardi mutually agree to part ways

The New York Mets announced on Friday that the club and special assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately."The Mets are grateful for all J.P. has brought to the team over the last eight...

