New York Mets

New York Post
Ricciardi

J.P. Ricciardi is first one out in new Mets front office

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 36m

The Mets’ front office shakeup continued on Friday as J.P. Ricciardi and the team decided to part ways. Ricciardi worked alongside Omar Minaya and John Ricco as a trio of acting decision-makers

Tweets