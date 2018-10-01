New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Heyman: Mets Not Viewed as Players for Manny Machado
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3m
Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports gave an update on one of the most enticing -- and enigmatic -- free agents to hit the market in recent memory, Manny Machado, stating that the New York Mets "are not s
Tweets
-
Mets fans who don’t want one of the best players in baseball, who is just 26 years old, boggle the mind.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who wants big name players when you can have no-names and also-rans instead?@AmazinAvenue A real GM could spend that money better , the NY media is obsessed with THE BIG NAMEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Report: The Mets don't see Manny Machado as "the right player to spend big on" https://t.co/hzmjweQtEiTV / Radio Network
-
Counterpoint: Bad@AmazinAvenue GoodBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ricciardi leaving post as Mets' special assistant https://t.co/dmvZV72oJkTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets have their excuse for not signing Manny Machado lines up already. https://t.co/rAjlUZa2dFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets