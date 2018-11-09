New York Mets
J.P. Ricciardi, Mets Mutually Agree To Part Ways
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 27m
Ricciardi was hired as a special assistant to General Manager Alderson in November 2010 and had been part of the trio running the team's baseball operations after Alderson took leave in July.
