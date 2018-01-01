New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Jt-realmuto

Report: Mets likely to revisit JT Realmuto trade

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 12m

The New York Mets tried to trade for J.T. Realmuto last year, and it sounds like they may be about to try to make it happen once again. According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Mets are expected to look into acquiring the Miami Marlins catcher once again,.

Tweets