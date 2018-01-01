New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bye, Chase! Mets villain Utley released by Dodgers to facilitate retirement
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 15m
Goodbye, Chase Utley! Mets fans will remember you for being a worthy adversary early in your career, and for being a cheap-shot artist late in your career...
Tweets
-
How long until the ship sails on keeping Big Jake long-term? #LGM https://t.co/EXpSiMaAteBlogger / Podcaster
-
A little patience could pay off in a few years #LGM https://t.co/WHkZT1E4FDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Are you Mets fans hoping to see Andrew Miller in the orange and blue? #LGM https://t.co/w3ZaiIsluhBlogger / Podcaster
-
What Jacob deGrom thinks about the fact his agent is now the #Mets' GM https://t.co/G8LOmGSpWABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @richmacleod: I know the majority of you follow me because I tweet and write about the Mets, but for the past few months I've bee… https://t.co/AV1F50kIzlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SI_RocketMan224: @RisingAppleBlog Are we still in the Mesoraco sweepstakes after the Brodie comments? You know Reyes is out there...?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets