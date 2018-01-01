New York Mets

Bye, Chase! Mets villain Utley released by Dodgers to facilitate retirement

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Goodbye, Chase Utley! Mets fans will remember you for being a worthy adversary early in your career, and for being a cheap-shot artist late in your career...

