New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Here's what Mets did in the AFL on Friday

by: N/A MLB: Mets 13m

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Friday: • Gameday: Scottsdale 5, Glendale 6 | Salt River 4, Mesa 5 | Surprise vs. Peoria at 8:35 p.m. ET

Tweets