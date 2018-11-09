New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom is still trying to wrap his head around his former agent becoming Mets new GM: report - NY Daily News
by: Scott Chiusano — NY Daily News 2m
It seems like Jacob deGrom is not completely sold on his former agent becoming his new General Manager.
Tweets
-
/hands $200 million to Kaz Matsuimets are not seen as a player for machado. of course $ are always a consideration, but the sense is that they don't… https://t.co/prHRx57JMMBlogger / Podcaster
-
My Rawlings GG HOF Acceptance speechTV / Radio Personality
-
Tough way to end a winning streak #Rangers https://t.co/gFcTep79GcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JimBreuer: It was a pleasure to be there . I hope to contribute a lot more https://t.co/AVrH55qeQtPlayer
-
Phillies-Mets is the correct answer.Which has been the best rivalry at their peaks in the last 20 years?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NYJ3Mets: @jwgreen2 @RisingAppleBlog If we pick up a catcher and an outfielder who can rake, I’m sure scoring will happen. We… https://t.co/IhkELhziHHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets