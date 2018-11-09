New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.P. Ricciardi Is Leaving New York Mets' Front Office
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m
One of the New York Mets’ many assistant General Managers is moving on. J.P. Ricciardi, who had been with the Mets since being hired by Sandy Alderson in 2010, is going to depart the organiza…
Tweets
-
/hands $200 million to Kaz Matsuimets are not seen as a player for machado. of course $ are always a consideration, but the sense is that they don't… https://t.co/prHRx57JMMBlogger / Podcaster
-
My Rawlings GG HOF Acceptance speechTV / Radio Personality
-
Tough way to end a winning streak #Rangers https://t.co/gFcTep79GcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JimBreuer: It was a pleasure to be there . I hope to contribute a lot more https://t.co/AVrH55qeQtPlayer
-
Phillies-Mets is the correct answer.Which has been the best rivalry at their peaks in the last 20 years?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NYJ3Mets: @jwgreen2 @RisingAppleBlog If we pick up a catcher and an outfielder who can rake, I’m sure scoring will happen. We… https://t.co/IhkELhziHHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets