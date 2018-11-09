New York Mets

Metstradamus
J.P. Ricciardi Is Leaving New York Mets' Front Office

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m

One of the New York Mets’ many assistant General Managers is moving on. J.P. Ricciardi, who had been with the Mets since being hired by Sandy Alderson in 2010, is going to depart the organiza…

