WATCH: Keith Hernandez talks Brodie Van Wagenen, Jacob deGrom, and more

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 19m

SNY's Steve Gelbs catches up with Keith Hernandez at his Gold Glove Hall of Fame induction to talk defense, Brodie Van Wagenen, Jacob deGrom, and Hadji.

