Mets' Jacob deGrom believes Brodie Van Wagenen will 'do a good job' as GM
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has watched Brodie Van Wagenen transition from his agent to his general manager, but the Mets' ace is optimistic about the future of the team under new leadership.
