New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets' Jacob deGrom believes Brodie Van Wagenen will 'do a good job' as GM

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has watched Brodie Van Wagenen transition from his agent to his general manager, but the Mets' ace is optimistic about the future of the team under new leadership.

Tweets