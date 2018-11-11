New York Mets

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario-560x374

11/9 Winter League Results: Rosario Steals Base in Loss to Japan

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 20m

MLB vs Japan All-Star SeriesSamurai Japan 12 - 6 MLB All-StarsSS Amed Rosario: 1-for-5, SBRosario led off today for the MLB All-Stars and provided some immediate offense in the first inn

Tweets