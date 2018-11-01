New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Trade Target: Corey Kluber, RHP

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 24m

Corey KluberPosition: Starting PitcherBats/Throws: R/RAge: April 10, 1986 (32)Traditional Stats: 20-7, 2.89 ERA, 2 CG, SHO, 215.0 IP, 222 K, 0.991 WHIP, 1.4 BB/9, 9.3 K/9Advanced Stats:

Tweets