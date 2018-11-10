New York Mets
In which Kaz Matsui just retired (?!), we see early Virusness, and why does this guy have an orange Joe Morgan jersey
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13m
Hey kids, do you remember Kaz” The Wrong” Matsui from a million years ago? The Mets BIG SPLASHED around Kaz and made him the SS, which meant their hotshot rookie Jose “Not Yet A Virus” Reyes had to play second. And Reyes being Reyes had his numbers...
