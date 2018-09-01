New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom Thinks Van Wagenen Will Succeed as Mets GM
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 11m
As the dust continues to settle after the New York Mets' outside-the-box hiring of former CAA agent Brodie Van Wagenen as general manager, one of his more prominent former clients in Flushing fina
Tweets
-
Congrats Joe on an amazing career! You will be missed around the game. It was an honor to share the field with you.… https://t.co/FKYTtm8TtCPlayer
-
RT @MTeel14: Me and @TiUnderwood were there for that. It was insanity! https://t.co/E4iAswCzsfPlayer
-
RT @BTgirlssoccer: Thanks @FlavaFraz21 for taking some time out to talk to the girls before our game! #BGVS #wearereadyPlayer
-
RT @shoresportsman: Worked my final @MUHawksFB game of the season and was joined in the press box by my main man @bjw5002 https://t.co/qrmn3o2QgYPlayer
-
Hard work is the only work Brodie Van Wagenen knows. More on our GM ?: https://t.co/vq15MlWMv9Official Team Account
-
That's one more potential free agent OFF the market in 2019. #NewYorkForever #WeGoHard https://t.co/53gb4I0jEkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets