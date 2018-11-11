New York Mets

The Mets Police
Dscn0998-e1491222817307

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I guess we’ll have to talk about rude landscaper jerks

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 33m

SLACKISH REACTION:   What is wrong with you that you think it’s OK to start with leaf blowers at 7:30am on a Sunday?  You are a horrible person, the people you hired to do the work are horrible, and you should be shunned from public society. In Mets news…

Tweets