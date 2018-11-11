New York Mets

Mets Merized

11/10 Winter League Results: Alonso Shows Off His Newfound Speed

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 15m

MLB vs Japan All-Star SeriesMLB All-Stars 7 - 3 Samurai JapanAmed Rosario got the day off today with Kike Hernandez getting the start at shortstop instead.The MLB All-Stars defeated Japan

Tweets