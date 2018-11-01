New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10297192_154511658_lowres

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Rockies Want No Part of Realmuto

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 14m

Good morning, Mets fans! Welcome back to today's Sunday edition of the hot stove rumor roundup. While there still hasn't been much action in terms of free agents signing deals, a few rumors have s

Tweets