Happy Veterans Day to All Who Served
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online
On behalf of everyone at Metsmerized Online, we would like to take some time to remember and honor all of the brave servicemen and women that have served and continue to serve our great country.
RT @CMBWFAN: ? https://t.co/7tkNuPqhsE
RT @PeterAlonso20: Today we celebrate the brave men and women who risked their lives to protect everyone at home. Thank you to all of… https://t.co/zHnmlqsxmt
This list should be changing again soon, but the longest-tenured coach in NY (4 major) sports is Todd Bowles. Bow… https://t.co/9Bb2BSwRKc
McDermott icing the kicker at 31-0 at the half. Comical. #Jets
Sooo...how's everyone else spending their Sunday afternoon???
TV / Radio Personality
