New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11298764

What Would It Take For New York Mets To Land Kris Bryant?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 13m

The New York Mets desperately need a big bat for the middle of their batting order with Yoenis Cespedes expected to miss a significant chunk of 2019. Despite the fact that Manny Machado looks like …

Tweets