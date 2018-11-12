New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Thor gets a shoe shine or something

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION: Another quiet morning in Queens. I may have to deep dive on eBay for content. I guess the Jets aren’t winning the Super Bowl. Silly Jays fans.  At least there’s this..   View this post on Instagram   @liveatsky rockets in flight,...

