New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: James Paxton Interest Continuing to Surface
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 57m
Good morning Mets fans, and welcome back to another edition of the hot stove rumor roundup! It was a slow Sunday, and another day without a noteworthy big-league transaction. But fear not, for the
Tweets
-
UConn Mens Hoops on Twitter: "We're only getting started. #ThisIsUConn // #DoMore " / TwitterWe're only getting started. #ThisIsUConn // #DoMore https://t.co/RfEmIVkqwBTV / Radio Personality
-
Can't believe people fell for the parody persona "Kellyanne Conway" againTV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Five Under The Radar Free Agents The Mets Should Consider https://t.co/M62nesXziU #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
everyone who ironically buys a trumpy bear gets an unironic wedgie, those are the rulesTV / Radio Personality
-
Rex points the finger directly at Mike Maccagnan https://t.co/u1ni2KbqvUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ForTheWin: With MLB's economy in flux thanks to a CBA too punitive on big-spending clubs, @OGTedBerg explains why Bryce Harper… https://t.co/9mb6cmu2T1TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets