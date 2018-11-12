New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom's future unclear as agent becomes GM

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

NEW YORK -- As Brodie Van Wagenen navigated the Mets' general manager interview process earlier this month, he stayed in close contact with Jacob deGrom and his other clients at CAA. Unwilling to blindside deGrom with the news that he might change jobs,..

Tweets