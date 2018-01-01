New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Jacob deGrom on exploring long-term extension with Mets: 'I really do enjoy playing in New York'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10m

Jacob deGrom is entering his second-to-last season of arbitration. If the Mets and deGrom don't agree on an extension, he will hit free agency after the 2020 season.

Tweets