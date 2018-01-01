New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom on exploring long-term extension with Mets: 'I really do enjoy playing in New York'
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 18m
Jacob deGrom is entering his second-to-last season of arbitration. If the Mets and deGrom don't agree on an extension, he will hit free agency after the 2020 season.
Tweets
-
LeBron is well aware of the shortcomings in his game right now https://t.co/zWUY0aPBk0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tomorrow at 10 a.m. is your first chance to purchase 2019 individual game tickets with our exclusive social media p… https://t.co/xxpQj7tAfAOfficial Team Account
-
Registration is now open for our annual Breakfast with Santa! ? For more information, visit ?… https://t.co/YeQg7JYwTPMinors
-
RT @kredmine06: @ChrisCarlin @HankAzaria @CMBWFAN That was a great listen. You could hear the pain from him being a Mets, Jets and Knicks fan.TV / Radio Personality
-
When you dash off a joke in a BP prospect list thread and then realize you are now obligated to make Jazz Chisholm’… https://t.co/pAu31ohIpiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Quick Hits: Castellanos, Astros, Mets, deGrom, Riggleman, Free Agents https://t.co/DdcKejpnyLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets