WATCH: How Jacob deGrom's 2018 season compares to Mets Cy Young winners
Jacob deGrom has the chance to become the New York Mets' sixth Cy Young award winner when the results are announced on Wednesday night. Watch deGromination Day on SNY on Wednesday, starting at noon!
