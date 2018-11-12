New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_9724

Didn’t realize my otherwise snazzy Mets Floral cap has distressed edges

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Awww man I was looking forward to this one… and even though the description clearly says Overly distressed edges, and fabric for a vintage look and feel. and now my eye can’t unsee the “distress” in the stager image, I was still sad this morning when I...

Tweets