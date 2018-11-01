New York Mets

Ike Davis Announces Retirement at Age 31

Ike Davis announced his official retirement from professional baseball on November 6th, 2018. Prior to the announcement, Davis hadn’t played at the big league level since August 2016 and last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor league system in 2017

