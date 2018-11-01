New York Mets
New Characters in an Old Story: The Mets Come to Syracuse
by: rcarhart — Amazin' Prospects 8m
Baseball made its way to upstate New York quickly. As early as 1858, the Syracuse Baseball Club was having intramural matches played by National Association rules. The rules themselves had been published years earlier, in May 1855, in the Syracuse...
