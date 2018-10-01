New York Mets

Mets Merized
Hyun-jin-ryu-560x373

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Updates on Qualifying Offers

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 15m

Good morning, Mets fans! In today's edition of the hot stove rumor roundup, we have a few results on qualifying offers, as well as a few developments on the trading block.Ryu Accepts Dodgers'

Tweets