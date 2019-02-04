New York Mets

Mets Minors
Alonso-homer1-e1540473946857-435x298

MLB Pipelines Predicts Alonso Will Be Top NL Rookie In 2019

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 6m

With MLB announcing Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna as the Rookies of the Year in their respective leagues, MLB Pipeline has compiled a list of the top 10 candidates for the 2019 award. Right atop

Tweets