Mets traded their last Cy Young winner -- but signs point to a long-term future with Jacob deGrom
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 1m
The Mets need to work through other free agent and trade scenarios to determine how to structure a Jacob deGrom deal, but could answer many of those other roster questions by the winter meetings.
RT @PitchingNinja: Tom Seaver in jeans pitching to Pete Rose in sweats. https://t.co/cBzkuRbGqkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today’s the day Jacob deGrom gets his 11th win.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @KenTremendous: Imagine if team of baseball was winning 4 points to 5, but right before halftime, thrower man threw for a 2-pointer… https://t.co/wFVqUuKzR3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Since 1908, only three pitchers have had an ERA of less than 2.00, at least 250 strikeouts and 50 or fewer walks:… https://t.co/iZAiAFJZJZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @alvinmartinez: If Jacob deGrom doesn't win the Cy Young, I will go to the house of each voter who didn't vote for him and leave a… https://t.co/ssz6Xnfy9uBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy deGrom better win the Cy Young Day!Jacob deGrom is the only pitcher in modern MLB history (since 1900) to have a season with at least 260 strikeouts (… https://t.co/LZxFRMIGf1Blogger / Podcaster
