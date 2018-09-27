New York Mets

North Jersey
7017f630-d9bb-4168-9a95-e54b7f063370-ap_18270079125252

Jacob deGrom led MLB in ERA while setting records, and should win Cy Young Award on Wednesday

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 14m

A look at the numbers that stood out from Jacob deGrom's historic season. He's favored to win the Cy Young Award.

Tweets