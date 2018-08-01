New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom’s 2018 Season: One of the Greatest in Baseball History
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 40m
Jacob deGrom wanted his 1,000th career strikeout to happen this year. He did not want to wait until opening day 2019 to get it. So he took the mound in the eighth inning of his final start of the
Tweets
-
Kevin Durant reallllly didn't want to talk about Draymond Green #warriors https://t.co/slvocoAgZbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can’t wait to be at @TheGarden for the @2kclassic to see some good hoops. Hope to see you there. https://t.co/npuAHxaxLJPlayer
-
Zuccarello (groin) skating with the Rangers at practice today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Mets skipper Mickey Callaway discusses @JdeGrom19's Cy Young-caliber season on #MLBNHotStove.TV / Radio Network
-
R.A. Dickey: With little to play for, Jacob deGrom delivered for fans https://t.co/kd2aEhbS4N via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Doc Gooden: Jacob deGrom set an impossible standard https://t.co/19CCG2Cj0w via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets