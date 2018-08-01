New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-560x373

DeGrom’s 2018 Season: One of the Greatest in Baseball History

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 40m

Jacob deGrom wanted his 1,000th career strikeout to happen this year. He did not want to wait until opening day 2019 to get it. So he took the mound in the eighth inning of his final start of the

Tweets