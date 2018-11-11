New York Mets
11/13 Winter League Results: Another Three Hit Day for Rosario
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 11m
MLB vs Japan All-Star SeriesSamurai Japan 6 - 5 MLB All-StarsSS Amed Rosario: 3-for-5, 2 R, SBFor the third time in this series, the MLB All-Stars had a lead going into the late innings
