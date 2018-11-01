New York Mets

Mets Merized
Avisail-garcia

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Garcia on the Trade Block

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 38m

Good Morning Mets Fans!!! Tuesday was the first truly slow day of the off-season, but there was still some important nuggets that were unearthed.White Sox Shopping Avisail GarciaAccording to M

Tweets