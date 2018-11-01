New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Garcia on the Trade Block
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 38m
Good Morning Mets Fans!!! Tuesday was the first truly slow day of the off-season, but there was still some important nuggets that were unearthed.White Sox Shopping Avisail GarciaAccording to M
Tweets
-
Asked Hal Steinbrenner if it would be important for #Yankees to have Machado explain his “hustle”-related comments… https://t.co/0Z1v7xu8JrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Electric Blue vs Royal Blue https://t.co/73aok2HULfBlogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
Big Ben made one last Hail Mary attempt to Le'Veon Bell https://t.co/SEZYcEdTuZBlogger / Podcaster
-
This story reminds me that there are 3 Chris Youngs in baseball but only 2 Cy Youngs, which by the way are being aw…Phillies To Promote Chris Young To Pitching Coach https://t.co/O1JXYmPX4t https://t.co/1w7D3le7HzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Been waiting on this to drop. Here's @ChrisIseman with a story on the Knicks' lineup changes this morning. https://t.co/leSaTrbIpOBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets