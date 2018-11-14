New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Electric Blue vs Royal Blue

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

As I went deep diving on eBay, I saw these two jackets posted kind of back to back…. Now we’ve discussed this before, it’s been over a decade here at Mets Police, a lot of things have been discussed before, but anyway when I was a kid, the Mets blue was..

